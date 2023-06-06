Finally! Work has begun on the old Stehli Silk Mill. If you live in the Grandview Heights area of Manheim Township, you already know what an eyesore that building has become.

On a recent evening, as I was walking the dog on Fountain Avenue, I saw what appeared to be a young wolf crossing the street and heading toward Helen Avenue. This is unacceptable and dangerous for all of the young children who play in front of their houses.

I’m sure that wolf has been living in or around the deserted and dilapidated mill buildings, which have most of the windows broken out.

I’m not sure what can be done to prevent this, but I hope that area residents will be alert to the possibility of wild animals vacating a place that was their home for decades!

Carol Esbenshade

Manheim Township