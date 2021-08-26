Letters to the editor

LNP | LancasterOnline’s coverage, by Tom Lisi, of the debate over mask-wearing on school buses was well done (“2 districts buck bus mask rule,” Aug. 25).

I believe the debate over wearing masks will continue until a school-age child or a staff member in a school district in which masks are optional dies as a result of COVID-19.

Equally distressing is the thought of the owners of school transportation companies not requiring drivers to wear masks — or even knowing if drivers are vaccinated.

Once a death occurs, there will be plenty of time for finger-pointing, with a cast of thousands pitting community members and parents against school boards, and school boards against administrators.

I expect there will be plenty of blame to share, as well as a lack of taking ownership for the failure to prevent a COVID-19 death.

School districts that have policies that mandate masks are to be praised for their courage and concern for the safety and welfare of their students and staff.

I believe school officials need to prepare themselves for the inevitable consequences of their inability to provide leadership in the face of the pandemic. I find their inability or refusal to be proactive inexcusable.

And the owners of the bus companies mentioned in the article, in my opinion, need to take a hard look at themselves in the mirror and ask why they have chosen not to value and protect the children they transport.

Robert Ruder

Manheim Township

