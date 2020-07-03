As a six-plus-year resident of Washington Boro, I believe — as do many of my neighbors — that something must be done to regulate the speed limit between the Columbia Borough limit and the junction of Routes 441 and 999.

Route 441 is a winding, curvy stretch of the road except for the fairly straight portion between Columbia and Route 999. It is on this stretch of road where I live and must contend with the ridiculous amount of high-speed traffic in front of my house.

It is a hazard to cut the grass or even get the mail. The majority of the traffic seems to feel the need to get from Columbia to Route 999 as fast as humanly possible. Motorcycles are the worst of the bunch. While there are some responsible, respectful riders, many feel the need to open that throttle and rocket down the road all hours of the day and night. Cars and trucks are no different — that stretch of road is a free-for-all.

We have contacted Manor Township numerous times, and the result is always the same. Once in a while, a police cruiser will be in this area and pull over a few speeders. Then it goes back to normal for another month or so. I know the police have more important things to do, but this is getting ridiculous and continues to worsen each year

Kurt Young

Manor Township