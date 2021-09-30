I am becoming very concerned about the legislative nonsense going on in Washington, D.C. An infrastructure bill tied to the “Build Back Better” legislation seems to me to be a poor legislative choice.

Democrats are insistent that both pieces of legislation pass — or neither will pass. Republicans are adamant that the Democrats own whatever legislation moves forward. Debt ceiling negotiations have been stalled. The Treasury secretary tells us the sky will fall if the negotiations do not succeed. A default on our sovereign debt is unthinkable.

My concern centers around where all the adults have gone. Have they forgotten who elected them and how to act as responsible legislators? Will the brinkmanship prove to be a success? Is a miss as good as a mile?

This seems like a perfect moment for a crisis!

Roger Beebe

Honey Brook