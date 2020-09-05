Dear Rep. Lloyd Smucker,

I am retired, own my home and manage to pay my bills on time (including health care) so far. I do this with Social Security, a small pension and some savings.

It appears President Donald Trump is moving to “adjust” Social Security payroll taxes by executive order, without Congress’ approval. This start of toying with Social Security is troubling to me and my friends. I realize this is deferred payment to be paid by next April. Still, I don’t like it.

This is supposed to stimulate the economy temporarily (at least until the election is over). So, what is the long-term plan? Wouldn’t it be more helpful to allot the unemployed some funds, as opposed to increasing take-home pay for those who are employed?

Getting back to Social Security, I wonder about my finances and those of my retired friends. Don’t mess with my Social Security unless you have a better plan in mind. So, what is this better plan? It would be greatly comforting to know what that may be. Would it not?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Rep. Smucker, I really would like to hear your thoughts on this temporary deferral and any possible new plans for Social Security.

Art Young

Warwick Township