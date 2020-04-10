I am writing because families are very concerned about friends and family members who are incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison during this pandemic.

I agree with the American Civil Liberties Union that nonviolent offenders, those on work release and those within 60 days of release should be let out on home confinement. They can be monitored through GPS bracelets and have video check-ins without having to worry about the county being understaffed. Technology is amazing these days!

These inmates are humans who made mistakes, some of which were petty. Being in prison at a time like this is not safe. I hear families talking about how worried they are and how afraid the inmates are. They feel like sitting ducks.

It's just not safe for them in there. At least if they were on home confinement, they could self-isolate and do social distancng. They are normal people who work and have families!

Sharon Gutshall

Elizabethtown