When I was growing up in Lancaster city, we never locked our doors, windows or car doors. We could sit on the front porch, walk around our neighborhood, walk downtown or go into a parking garage without fear of being attacked. Now I am even afraid to walk from my car to my back door, day or night, because I never know who is carrying a weapon of some kind.
Sometimes, Lancaster Safety Coalition cameras will catch a crime being committed, but not when my car was damaged — three times.
Nowadays, you are even afraid to answer your door because you don’t know what will happen when you do.
We shouldn’t be afraid to take a walk in our neighborhood, or go to the store, bank, movies, school or church. But some of us are.
It’s a terrible shame what this world has come to.
Fran Spangler
Lancaster