I do a lot of night driving on Oregon Pike and, between the Route 30 overpass and Roseville Road, the center lines and the white side lines are almost impossible to see when the road is wet.

Several times, I have not quite been in the correct lane, so I’m always glad when someone is in front of me so that I can follow their taillights. Is there any way that those in charge might consider putting those little reflectors in the road, or even just painting those lines with reflective paint?

Janice Schutsky

Manheim Township