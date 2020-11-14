Worried about next presidency [letter] Nov 14, 2020 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I believe that Joe Biden, as president, will take away our basic rights — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.Kenneth Miller Lancaster Today's Top Stories In Pa., 'Farmer Friday' video meetings bring farmer to college food class 1 hr ago After the 2020 Election, should we trust polling? A Q&A with the Franklin & Marshall College Poll director 1 hr ago Second Empire style in Lancaster: mansard roofs, round windows [architecture column, photos] 1 hr ago F&M warns of possible campuswide quarantine if COVID-19 doesn't relent 1 hr ago Nissley Vineyards opens wine shop, tasting room at Tanger Outlet Center 1 hr ago COVID-19 slashes profits for 9 of 12 big firms in Lancaster County, survey finds 1 hr ago Westminister Presbyterian Church to rededicate organ after recent upgrade 1 hr ago Top takeaways from Friday's Week 9 games: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 14 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Biden President Worries