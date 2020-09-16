Ephrata Borough — during a pandemic — is shutting off utilities for residents who are 90 days late in payment. And this action, in my view, will potentially lead to more evictions in the borough.

I’m not a borough resident, but I am deeply concerned about a policy that might disproportionately affect nearby community members who are suffering economically amid the pandemic.

Lancaster County already has a high poverty rate, and we need to make sure Ephrata doesn’t widen that economic gap with this deeply harmful policy. Please contact Lancaster Stands Up for more information.

Alberto Munoz

Lancaster