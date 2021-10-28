The depth to which I believe the Republican Party has fallen is clearly reflected in the candidacies of Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth for school board in the Elizabethtown Area School District.

As reported by LNP | LancasterOnline, the Lindemuths “are outspoken proponents of the false claim that widespread voter fraud in last fall’s election robbed former President Donald Trump of a second term” (“ 'Stop the Steal’ couple advances," May 19). The Lindemuths attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., that preceded the violent insurrection in the U.S. Capitol that day.

According to LNP | LancasterOnline, the Lindemuths have spread misinformation related to COVID-19 on social media. In addition, LNP | LancasterOnline reported April 25 that the Lindemuths have questioned or sought to remove from the Elizabethtown curriculum the classic Pulitzer Prize-winning “To Kill a Mockingbird” and some works written by Black authors or based on Black characters (“Candidates push false claims”). In my view, the Lindemuths’ goal is to whitewash American history and literature.

I urge Elizabethtown Area School District residents to vote for Kristy Moore, Sarah Zahn and Jagger Gilleland for school board. Sadly, I have doubts about their chances for success. In an area that voted heavily for Trump in two presidential elections, I suspect these same voters will back the Trump devotees.

I hope the district will remain a beacon for education and not become a haven for demagoguery. However, if I were an administrator or teacher in the district, I would be updating my resume.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown