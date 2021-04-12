Why did many Democrats vote for President Joe Biden? I am sure there is a reason. But Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, we have seen the price of gasoline go up and Biden stopped work on the border wall!

America has many homeless veterans who have earned the right to live here and collect the benefits that I believe we might give to people crossing the border. Does anybody care? I am a Vietnam veteran, and I don’t like the way the country is heading.

The most recent federal relief package, in my view, didn’t have much to do specifically with COVID-19, with the rest of it being Democratic pork and pet projects.

What about the American people and our children and their children? They might never be able to pay it off.

Also, I expected U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to vote with former President Donald Trump. Please stop bad-mouthing him. I believe he is a good man with great morals, such as being pro-life.

Roy M. Jones

Salisbury Township