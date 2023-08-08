As you read through your daily media choices, both online and in print, you are consistently given the same daily dosage of celebrity news, sports and violent crime.

Regarding this agenda, there was a mob scene in a New York City park Friday that was covered repeatedly by most media outlets over a three-day span.

In contrast, there was a spectacular event that went mostly unnoticed. I am referring to the World Youth Day event in Lisbon, Portugal, from Aug. 1-6. Nearly 30,000 young Americans attended the event, along with others from all over the world. Sunday, Pope Francis held a Mass attended by 1.5 million people at the event.

I am aware that participation in organized religion — and therefore media coverage of religion — have declined. But it would be a beneficial change to see the media cover any positive religious news from any faith.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island