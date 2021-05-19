As a nonparty European who has lived here for over 30 years, I am receiving messages from colleagues and friends from all over Europe, Canada, Australia and elsewhere who are all very concerned about what is happening here to our democracy.

Most of the elected Republicans seemingly do not believe in truth and honesty, do not have respect for all of God’s children and encourage hate.

A process similar to former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie is part of how the Nazis came into power in 1930s Germany, and it looks like the GOP may be going down the same road. Some Republicans are making it more difficult to vote, and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from her job for telling the truth. Sound familiar?

History is recording and God is watching the liars, and I believe they will pay the price.

Looking back at Trump’s record going back to the 1970s, he was always known as a liar and con man who had total disrespect for women.

Please do not let world history repeat itself.

Wake up, America — truth and honesty for all.

M.P. Brennan

Lititz