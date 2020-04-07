If my children are out of school for the rest of the year, through no fault of their own, and every other child is in school, that’s bad. But when every person’s child is out, and school is over for now, no single child is in a better place than the next, because we’re all in it together.

Same with my travel, or my business, or my money. If it’s only me, that’s bad. If it’s the whole world, we’ll have to deal with it.

If my country’s economy suffers, while other countries’ economies flourish, that’s terrible. But if every country’s economy is in the tank, we’re all in the same tank.

Stop the world together this time, because the next pandemic might hit harder for those under 60, or our children and babies, while leaving most of the rest of us fine.

If the world can pick up again on day 200 (or whenever) and every school, restaurant, etc., can be back, then we will have done a very good job of it.

Mary Rose Brunn

Upper Leacock Township