Our fragile world can’t afford any more wars!

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, total global military expenditures were $2.113 trillion in 2021. The five largest spenders in 2021 were the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom and Russia — together accounting for 62% of expenditures. The U.S. spends more on its military than the next nine countries combined. Yet, U.S. leadership is preparing for more wars that would cost additional billions, damage property and kill people, while doing even more irreversible damage to the planet.

Meanwhile, many U.S citizens working full-time jobs are poorer and sicker than ever. Many can’t afford food or even a place to sleep. Half of us live just above that threshold; we’re in constant fear we'll fall under it one day. A large percentage of our taxable income pays for wars. But people who profit from war are blind to this reality.

Why is the world spending so much money on war? We can’t do it anymore. It’s got to stop. As a start, urge your congressional representative to co-sponsor the People Over Pentagon Act of 2022 (House Resolution 8040). It seeks to divert $100 billion from the 2023 U.S. military budget, which is currently projected at $858 billion — about a 10% increase over what was authorized last year.

Those funds would be reallocated away from excessive spending on weapons, war and unaudited, wasteful Pentagon spending. Instead, they would be applied toward programs of human need such as food assistance, affordable housing, education, health care and environmental protection. Most urgent threats to U.S. national security are not military in nature.

Harold A. Penner

Akron