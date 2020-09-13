As we face a raging pandemic, economic decline and racial strife, it is too easy to overlook the recent deterioration of our alliances and the resulting diminished role of the United States in the world.

History teaches us that it is a fatal mistake to ignore international affairs. The rest of the world is not as far away as some might think. Since 1917, at least 625,000 Americans have died in wars, all of which had origins far from our shores. More than a half-million of our soldiers died in global conflicts arising from crises in Europe and Asia.

In a radio broadcast on Sept. 27, 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain dismissed Nazi aggression toward Czechoslovakia as a problem “in a faraway country between people of whom we know nothing.” By V-J Day, which was officially Sept. 2, 1945, at least 60 million people had perished.

To safeguard peace, in 1949 the United States helped to create the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the historic alliance based on the principle of collective defense. NATO now embraces 30 nations committed to this principle. These nations came to America’s aid after the 9/11 attacks.

President Donald Trump’s constant denigration of our allies, his gratuitous insults directed at their leaders and his bizarre affection for Russian President Vladimir Putin are just some of the actions that can lead to destabilization of a strategically important bedrock of our own security: a free and stable Europe. Even in these difficult times, we should take this issue seriously.

Saulius Suziedelis

Lancaster Township