Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., recently said that President Joe Biden’s plan to raise the taxes of wealthy individuals and corporations to help pay for his infrastructure bill is a “big mistake.”

McConnell went on: “I think that package they’re putting together now, as much as we would like to address infrastructure, is not going to get support from our side.”

Why are Democrats even talking to Republicans about infrastructure? Why talk to them about anything? What a waste of time.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon