Our country is having a reckoning as we write these words. And it’s because of the bold and uncompromising visions of those who are imagining a world beyond systemic racism, violent policing and militarism.

The vision laid out before us is not only possible, but necessary. We must transform our current violence-first structures into institutions that truly care for people and invest in jobs, housing, health care and education.

The violent and militarized responses against some protesters across the country have shown us just how urgently we need to realize visions for a world in which Black lives matter. We encourage and support local initiatives to implement and codify practices that ensure justice for all.

Let’s imagine a just world. With that perspective, we offer these questions: What could we do with the resources filling the overflowing coffers of violence-first institutions like the Pentagon and militarized police forces? What do safety, justice and emergency responses look like when they’re by and for all communities, here and everywhere? How might the millions of dollars Lancaster taxpayers send to the Pentagon be used to fund educators and first responders, upgrade housing and improve streets?

For real safety, we call on elected officials here and everywhere to envision a nonviolent world in which investments are made to empower community organizations.

1040 For Peace

1040forpeace.org

Luke S. Martin

Lititz

Co-signers of this letter are: Curtis Book, Marian Buckwalter, Jim Gibbel, Phyllis Leaman, Richard Leaman, Danny Martin, Luke Martin, Linda Gehman Peachey, Titus Peachey, H.A. Penner, Evan Riehl, Rick Stamm, John Stoner, Pam Mast Stoner and Leon Weber