Now that we Americans have a surplus of vaccines and monetary incentives help to convince the vaccine-hesitant to get their shots, what about the rest of the world?

Halting the pandemic may mean making vaccines global public property, but that might disrupt profits.

In Uganda, where I have led mission trips, they have just begun to vaccinate health care workers and Olympic contenders with COVAX-donated vaccines.

However, whole families are now testing positive for the virus. The World Health Organization set up this public pool of vaccines for 92 African countries and other low-income countries.

The plan with COVAX is to reach 20% of these countries’ populations with COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021. We are halfway through this year. COVAX still needs $50 billion more to purchase vaccines from pharmaceutical companies.

At their recent G-7 meeting, leaders of member countries pledged to donate 870 million COVID-19 doses, half to be delivered by the end of 2021.

COVAX needs 2 billion doses by that date to stem the spread of the pandemic. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical companies have been slow to respond. Only Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca have contributed vaccines. Moderna’s are promised in 2022.

The United States has agreed to promote voluntary licensing of the COVID-19 vaccines and not-for-profit global production. But promotion alone will not meet the need for vaccine justice.

While determination of whether public health interests take precedence over profits is yet unclear, the COVID-19 virus and its variants rage on. You can contribute to vaccine justice by donating through Global Citizen’s website: globalcitizen.org.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township