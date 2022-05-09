Here’s a riddle for you: How is it that Congress has just a 20% approval rating, and yet about 94% of congressional seats are considered “safe” in this election cycle, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report?

If people dislike Congress so much, why aren’t they electing new representatives?

The answer: Partisan primaries, combined with gerrymandering, create a voting system that ensures that neither of the two major parties really has to worry about losing many seats in Congress. And it’s all paid for with taxpayer money.

Yet many of those taxpayers are not allowed to vote in the primaries.

The Forward Party is working to change the system and open primaries — and not only to independents, Libertarians, Greens, etc. Just imagine if any person who collects enough signatures to prove they are a legitimate candidate could get on the ballot. I believe these candidates would be more attentive to the voters’ desires.

Donald L. Noll

East Cocalico Township