Kudos to LancasterHistory’s Tom Ryan and Robin Sarratt for their unflagging efforts to bring Lancaster County history alive (“Hidden history,” April 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

The future museum honoring Thaddeus Stevens and Lydia Hamilton Smith is just their latest effort to celebrate our local history. They and their team at LancasterHistory have done a great job of increasing the membership of the organization. They have reached out to varied people of the community to make LancasterHistory more representative of present-day Lancaster.

Lorna Long Mentzer

East Lampeter Township