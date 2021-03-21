It appears to me that the Democrats are trying to put one over on us with lies about the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

But the working class won’t be bribed with government handouts disguised as COVID-19 relief. Much of the spending in the bill, in fact, has nothing specifically to do with COVID-19: It simply bails out Democratic-run local and state governments and the special interests that vote for them.

It pours more money into schools, some already flush with cash and some essentially run by teachers unions that refuse to go back to work.

It throws billions more into welfare programs, even as the Biden administration guts parts of our energy industry.

Working-class voters want jobs, not handouts. The Democrats’ idea of recovery seems to be putting more people on the government dole, while the Republicans want to put people back to work and reopen schools.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says Republicans are only offering “smoke and mirrors” to the working class. He seems to forget that, prior to the pandemic, we had great economic growth, a record stock market, low unemployment — including for Black and Latino people — and growth in real wages for working people.

Photo opportunities with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in working-class neighborhoods aren’t going to change those facts, no matter how many lies they tell to working-class voters.

David Lampo

Rapho Township