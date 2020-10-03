In the Sept. 25 LNP, there was a photo on Page A3 of volunteers working at the Blessings of Hope food bank (“Looking to grow”).

This organization is doing wonderful work in the community, but it was interesting to note that no one appeared to be wearing masks when they were across the table from another person and working directly with food products. I would think they should be protecting themselves, others and the food items they are working over.

They should be wearing masks. Publishing a photograph like this shows what is or is not done behind the scenes.

Sharon Hostetter

Warwick Township