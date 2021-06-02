The reaction of two of our Lancaster County commissioners who criticized Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s COVID-19 vaccination policy is, in my view, driven by politics (“Vaccine conflict breaks out here,” May 27 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Will the commissioners withdraw their opposition now that we know of the COVID-19 outbreak in a Morehead, Kentucky, nursing home where an unvaccinated worker infected a number of patients, some of whom had been vaccinated? Three residents there died.

Lancaster countians have a right to health care administered by fully vaccinated workers.

John Fleckenstein

Lancaster