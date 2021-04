The idea that restaurant workers can make more money on unemployment than they can working full-time shifts does not necessarily mean that unemployment benefits are too high (“Eatery owners struggle to find staff,” April 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

It more likely means — and in this case I believe it clearly does mean — that full-time labor is not rewarded with a living wage. That should be a matter of concern for all of us.

Barbara Stengel

Lancaster