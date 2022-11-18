Should one attend or watch the FIFA World Cup, which runs from Sunday through Dec. 18?

A recent 75-page report by the London-based charity Equidem says that migrant laborers who built Qatar’s World Cup stadiums often worked long hours under harsh conditions and were subjected to discrimination, wage theft and other abuses. Amnesty International has reported on the deaths of workers.

Qatar, like other Persian Gulf countries, relies on foreign workers, who make up most of the population and nearly 95% of the labor force. Migrants often must pay exorbitant recruitment fees, taking on debt even before they arrive. Qatari law bars workers from forming unions or staging protests. And employers can cancel visas or report those who quit for “absconding,” a criminal violation.

While Qatar has enacted a number of labor reforms in recent years that have been praised by Equidem and other rights groups, advocates say abuses are still widespread and that workers have few avenues for redress.

Amnesty International and other rights groups are urging soccer’s governing body, FIFA, to establish a $440 million fund — equivalent to the World Cup’s total prize money — to compensate workers.

What will happen to these laborers after the World Cup ends, when the international spotlight moves on and employers slash payrolls? What happens when no one is looking?

Soccer fans aware of these concerns wonder whether devoting time and energy to this year’s World Cup and buying the sponsors’ advertised products are socially and politically responsible.

Harold A. Penner

Akron