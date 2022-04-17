Last week, the two Republican Lancaster County commissioners decided our county didn’t need a drop box for voters to securely submit their mail-in ballot. I spoke at the meeting in support of election policies that increase voter participation. Ballot boxes and voting from home both increase participation.

The National Vote at Home Institute provided some data about voting habits in the 2020 presidential primary. In Pennsylvania, 38% of eligible voters voted, with 51% of them voting by mail.

In Nebraska, 40% voted, with 84% voting by mail.

In Washington, 49% voted (11% more than Pennsylvania), with 99% voting by mail.

And in Oregon, 77% voted (39% more than Pennsylvania), with 99% voting by mail.

These examples reinforce studies that show voting at home increases voter turnout, not only in statewide elections but in municipal elections, too.

Instead of amplifying misinformation about mail-in ballots, drop boxes and conspiracy theories about the election, I asked the county elections board (our county commissioners) to:

— Keep one drop box in the county and go a step further: Make it accessible after office hours.

— Ask the General Assembly to pass a clean precanvassing bill.

— Join the National Vote at Home Institute list for election officials. It works with election officials who serve more than 70% of registered voters in America.

I think we can all agree that civic participation is a form of patriotism. Government should make things easy for the voter, instead of asking voters to make things easier for the government.

Amy Ruffo

Lancaster