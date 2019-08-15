“You brood of vipers! How can you speak good things, when you are evil? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks” (Matthew 12:34).
The words we speak — and undeniably the words we speak and later confirm as what we believe we actually did say and mean — reflect clearly and irrefutably what is in our hearts.
Therefore, when the leader of the free world voices his heart’s desire for sending away opposing voices — voices from individuals of color not like his, from individuals of gender not like his, and from ethnic groups not like his — don’t be shocked if your children have these same words spoken to them. Or, God forbid, if those same words come from your children’s mouths.
The words of Jesus capture my sentiments regarding the words from the White House and the lack of words from Congress and White House advisers.
The words from leaders regarding the sending of our children and neighbors away are in reality an endorsement that these words are acceptable words for the playgrounds of America.
Furthermore, to not speak out against such words — I’m referring to our Republican Congress members and our president’s counselors, including the vice president — is equally an endorsement for the normality of such words on our playgrounds.
David L. Marshall
West Lampeter Township