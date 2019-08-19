The Rev. Dr. Barbara Brown Taylor is an Episcopal priest, professor, author, theologian and one of the United States’ best-known preachers In 2014, Time magazine placed her in its annual Time 100 list of most influential people in the world. She is a professor of religion at Piedmont College in Georgia. Below are her words.
“Jesus was not killed by atheism and anarchy. He was brought down by law and order allied with religion — which is always a deadly mix. Beware of those who aim to know the will of God and are prepared to use force, if necessary, to make others conform. Beware of those who cannot tell God’s will from their own.”
