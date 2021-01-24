It is Jan. 6, and I am sitting in front of my television viewing what is happening in Washington, D.C. Am I surprised at what is transpiring? No, I am not. I read all the letters to the editor in my daily newspaper (never online or on a mobile device).

There has been so much hate talk during the past four years, when Donald Trump was the president of our country. And let me emphasize that the hate talk has come from both sides of the aisle.

Good people voted for the candidate of their choice in November 2016. Every American has the right to voice their own opinion. But, to spew words of hatred will never lead to our agreeing to disagree with one another.

Words of hate will only add fuel to the fires that at times are burning within us.

Am I saying that we should never be passionate about what we believe in? No, I would never say that to anyone. But I do believe that we should behave in a more adult manner and be able to express ourselves in a way that does not anger or belittle another person, simply because we see things differently. Every person has a right to be shown proper respect, regardless of our differences.

Our country has been plagued with many problems over the past months. I for one wish to see our people come together and work toward brighter days for all. What legacy will you leave for your children and your grandchildren?

Eleanor Harnish

Lancaster