I am one of those who reads LNP daily almost from cover to cover. For 20 years, I’ve been impressed with the quality and breadth of reporting, the diversity of the Opinion pages, and letters to the editor. But I was very disappointed with two items in the April 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

1. How could it be that four corrections were necessary in one edition? It’s time to be more careful with sources and information gathered.

2. Also, a headline in the Sports section appalled me: “Tiger shoots career-worst 78.” Was that the best headline that could be written? Was there no possible headline that could be written about the tremendous effort Tiger Woods has gone through to recover from last year’s accident so he could enter the Masters? Words matter, as does how we use them — to tear down or to build up, even in headlines.

The Rev. Alicia Conklin-Wood

West Lampeter Township