Let’s look at the Vietnam War by the numbers during the same time as Woodstock in August 1969.
While Woodstock rocked for three days, attended by some 400,000 of the nation’s largely affluent young, white people (supported by pictures and videos), 109 Americans were killed in Vietnam serving our country.
For the year 1969, 475,000 U.S. forces were deployed in Vietnam, and 9,414 made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Also, in December 1969, the Selective Service system held the first draft lottery, which determined your eligibility for the draft by your birth date.
America’s involvement in the Vietnam War would continue for six more years.
Warren Kimmel
East Cocalico Township
Vietnam Era Veteran, USNR 1970-1976