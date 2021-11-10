Last month, the Biden administration announced plans to develop major offshore wind farms on the East and West coasts and in the Gulf of Mexico.

I have always wondered about the cost and payback of wind turbines. What are the total costs to build, transport, erect on an ocean stand, add to the electric grid and maintain in an ocean environment (salt and storms) a wind turbine over its lifetime? What is the expected lifespan?

What are all of these costs, versus the amount of power provided and the amount charged to the users?

Please, let there be no government-funded (taxpayer-funded) support. Every time I have seen a wind farm, many turbines are sitting idle. I have to doubt whether they are a viable solution to our power problems.

News reports also mention energy problems in China. The Chinese government has planned this year to build more coal-powered power stations. I guess that means more cutbacks in the United States in order to fight global warming.

Also last month, President Joe Biden moved to solve the supply chain problem by having some ports work 24/7. No one thought of this obvious answer earlier? Past news reports blamed the problem on a lack of employees to unload and transport the goods to users, due to the pandemic. Where do the workers come from to work 24/7? This sounds like another political “smoke and mirrors” solution — with news headlines to impress the public.

Michael Rauch

Ephrata