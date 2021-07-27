Let me see if I understand this. The federal government is considering sending trillions of dollars to the states to spend on infrastructure. That sounds good.

Have you driven on Interstate 83 in York County around the Mount Rose exit? The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been working on that for over five years, and it is still not finished. The project is over budget, and the commonwealth and Cherry Hill Construction are in a dispute in the state Board of Claims.

It is embarrassing. The governor is from the York area. You would think he would be tired of the delays on that project.

I am not sure throwing federal money at the states for infrastructure projects is always a good idea.

Walter Campbell

Warwick Township