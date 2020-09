I didn’t get to watch the Democratic National Convention this year, but I did get to view several news clips of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn.

He seemed to be in high spirits, as well as smiling most of the time.

Someone told me they thought the upbeat attitude was due to his realization that former President Barack Obama has displaced him as the worst president ever.

M.P. Headings

East Hempfield Township