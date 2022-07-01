In his 1996 book, “The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark,” Carl Sagan wrote:

“If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken.”

If he were alive today, I wonder what Sagan would say about wind turbines, solar fields and batteries powering a thriving industrial economy, virtually for free.

Dale Horst

Elizabeth Township