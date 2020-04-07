Has there been any consideration about reopening the public libraries? It would be very beneficial for kids and adults who are at home to have new reading material. Not to mention younger kids have lost their library time at school, and older kids (and college students) have few print resources for online assignments.

Libraries have few employees, so social distancing shouldn’t be a problem. Items would have to be requested online and perhaps brought out to the car like many restaurants are doing. Since we aren't really sure how long this novel coronavirus can survive on paper, simply let returned books sit for a few days before shelving them.

Jennifer Senft

East Hempfield Township