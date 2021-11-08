The “In loving memory” item for Joseph Paul Sheesley published on Page A15 of the Nov. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline was overwhelmingly great.

Jerry Cunningham is to be commended for writing such a tribute. First, he lost a close friend. Then, on behalf of so many others like himself, he commends the homeless friend. And acknowledged each friend by name.

The extent of these relationships is very obvious. Becoming friends while "huddled in a makeshift tent in a ditch on the south side of Lancaster," as Cunningham writes.

So many of us in Lancaster County live a wealthy lifestyle, whether we realize it or not. There is inequality, to say the least. We who live in plush houses need to try to find a way to help these people that Cunningham mentioned. In the words of Scripture, “These things ought not to be.” Shame on us for letting these two friends have the kind of life they did.

Glenn Martzall

New Holland