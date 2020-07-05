Just when you begin to lose faith in the human race, someone will come along and help you restore it.

In my case, it happened recently when a gentleman came to our front door — with my husband’s bank card! He had left his card in the banking machine earlier that day. The man refused any reward and my husband didn’t even get his name. So I am thanking him with this letter to the editor, and I want everyone to know that there are still some really wonderful and kind people living in this world today. Thank you.

Cindy Onore

Leola