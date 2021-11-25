A recent article in LNP stated that “giving thanks for our blessings is good for our health, according to Harvard Health Publishing.” It also stated that “gratitude makes us happy.” Well, if that is indeed the case, then I will be one of the healthiest and happiest of food bank directors ever!

On Nov. 19, the Extraordinary Give campaign was held once again in Lancaster County. As in past years, this annual day for giving proved that the virtues of kindness and generosity are alive and well, as over 100 individuals demonstrated by donating over $20,000 to the Columbia Food Bank.

Then, on Nov. 20, the “Scouting for Food” drive took place. On a cold, brisk morning, men, women, boys and girls — all involved in Scouting — brought to our food bank more than 10,000 pounds of much-needed and ever-so-appreciated food supplies. This amazing donation was collected and delivered to our doors and will be distributed to individuals and families so that no one should know hunger.

At this time of year, it is traditional to give thanks for blessings bestowed on us. But a simple “thank you” for the love and goodness shown to us this past weekend just doesn’t seem like enough. So please know — to everyone who participated in these two wonderful and worthwhile events — you are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers — always.

Danielle J. Peters

Director

Columbia Food Bank