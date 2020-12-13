Thanks for the Perspective section on Dec. 6.

Emotionally, it helps us get a handle on life as we know it.

Yes, COVID-19 is real. The first article (“A nurse’s plea”) had insight into what a nurse sees. Very eye-opening.

The second article (“How to help your children through pandemic stress”) was about us helping children cope with their stress.

There were also the wonderful Generation Z(eal) articles, with good points on stress, testing and the complexities of gender (“Standardized tests only add to students’ stress” and “Reflections on the complexities of gender”).

We must refuse to be ignorant, grow and learn. Try to understand all people’s need to be heard.

And finally, there was “Reflecting on the spirit of Christmas in this unusual year”: This gives us hope in the birth of Christ.

Ruth Ann Bailey

East Lampeter Township