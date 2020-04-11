There is awesome and then there is awesome!

One of Mount Joy’s favorite and well-known restaurants, Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, advertised in the April 8 LNP | LancasterOnline that it is giving out free Easter dinners in a drive-thru setup at its two locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

In addition to its generosity and community spirit is the fact that this is a business that is suffering greatly during this awful coronavirus pandemic. Yet it is reaching out in unlimited kindness to help bring nourishment and happiness during a holiday devastated by a virus that has attached itself to our society in such a horrible, aggressive manner.

In addition to this restaurant reaching out to the Mount Joy community, it's offering the same measure of compassion to the Ephrata community, where its other restaurant is located.

They’re reaching out to help countless others when they’re enduring a hardship worse than many of us are. It’s this kind of dedication and spirit that’s going to get us through the fear and despair we’re experiencing right now. When we’re on the other side of this brutal situation, it’ll be our turn to support them.

Connie A. Kirchner

Mount Joy