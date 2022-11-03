I will not vote for Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano or Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

Ladies, you must see the new movie “Call Jane.” It shows exactly what our mothers, grandmothers and even I fought for in the 20th century: freedom of choice.

In my view, Mastriano and Oz are hypocrites and liars. They come off as “good” Christians when all they seem to want to do is put women back in the Dark Ages — when we were nothing but property to men!

I do not believe that the government should control abortion, our bodies or our rights to health care.

Our forefathers came to America in order to live in peace, have separation of church and state and not be endlessly ruled over by a monarchy.

I believe that, in Congress and state government, we must vote out these hypocrites and vote in those who believe in the separation of church and state, as written in the U.S. Constitution.

C.L. McGeehan

East Hempfield Township