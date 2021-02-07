My husband and I look forward to traveling the country again this year. We have over the years spent much time in Lancaster County. Unfortunately, due to the actions of your elected U.S. representative, Lloyd Smucker, we have determined we will adjust our plans.

Although all Americans have the right to vote for the elected official they believe best represents their interests, Smucker chose to disregard our votes.

As residents of Pennsylvania, we were disheartened to see him attempt to invalidate our choice and our votes for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

We do not have any leverage over Smucker, but the residents of Pennsylvania counties served by him have much power. If they chose to rebuke Smucker, we believe he would at minimum apologize for his actions and at best resign from the U.S. House of Representatives.

We know many may not agree with our choices for public policies, such as support for state and local government, a vigorous approach to climate change, a reckoning of our racial inequality, etc. But several Republicans, such as U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, who disagree with President Joe Biden’s policies, still had the courage to tell the truth. That the election was free, fair and more people voted for Biden than the other candidate.

Smucker took another path. He lied to his constituents and brought dishonor to our commonwealth.

Martin Blyskal

Patricia Amberg-Blyskal

Jenkintown

Montgomery County