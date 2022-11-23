I love the concept of ExtraGive. I have been excited and honored to participate in the past.

Recently, though, I have been disheartened to learn more about how seemingly “woke” the Lancaster County Community Foundation has become. I have learned that several Christian organizations chose not to participate this year because of what they viewed as unreasonable requests from the Community Foundation.

On the surface, the Community Foundation’s standards appear to be great. Who doesn’t want an “anti-hate” policy?

But then you realize how nebulous and how open to the concept of “woke” its definition of “hate” seems to be. A pastor preaching from the word of God against sin is often considered hate these days.

This letter will be considered hate by some. It isn’t. I will continue to give, but I cannot in good conscience participate anymore in the ExtraGive until the Community Foundation makes some changes. Instead, I will give my donations directly to the organizations that I believe deserve them.

Elisha Bomberger

Eden Township