The America I came to 33 years ago is not the America of today. It has gone back more than 50 years, in my view.

Some people are turning a blind eye to what is going on. Please wake up! Take stock.

I am asking all women to speak up with your votes. Women, in my view, are still second-class citizens. Just check out all the different injustices against women.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was in fact not just about abortion, but a real slap in the face to women.

I do not agree with the death penalty or abortion, but I do agree with a woman’s right to choose, and no courts, laws or states should have a say in her choice.

Remember, the choice she makes is between her and her god — the only one we all have to report to at the end of our days.

The rule of law seems to no longer exist here; everything seems to be political.

I am asking all women to cast your vote to protect your rights. Hate will not win.

At least FIFA and the United States Soccer Federation have finally seen the light with equal pay for men and women. You go, ladies!

M.P. Brennan

Lititz