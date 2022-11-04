Freedom. Abortion is a women’s right. Abortion is health care. Abortion is choice.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year and returned the decision on abortion law to the states, we are going through a physical roller coaster.

Fearmongering Republicans continue to press the point that Democrats are for terminating a pregnancy right up until birth. I believe that view has a serious problem with reality.

Whether we’re talking about a preteenager, teenager, young adult, single woman or married woman, terminating a pregnancy is one of the hardest decisions she will have to make. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 92.7% of U.S. abortions in 2019 were performed at or before 13 weeks’ gestation. At six weeks, most women do not even know they are pregnant.

For now, the state Legislature will decide if Pennsylvania women will be allowed to make their own decisions on abortion. Remember that Pennsylvania is gerrymandered for Republicans, so women will lose. Contraception may lose. Your rights will lose.

How can one law mandate that you don’t have to wear a mask, while another law mandates that you must carry a fetus to term?

States are already having a hard time defining women’s health. Issues include ectopic pregnancies, viable vs. nonviable pregnancies, mental health, miscarriage, risk assessment, the beginning of life, maternal health, fetal health, in vitro fertilization and religious beliefs.

Male involvement must be addressed, which I have not seen anywhere. Not a single Republican in the U.S. House voted for the Women’s Health Protection Act. Republicans have traditionally been horrible at funding efforts to reduce poverty, and forcing women to have children will exacerbate childhood poverty.

Abortion is choice, abortion is health care, abortion is a women’s right. Freedom.

Melanie Keltz

Manheim Township