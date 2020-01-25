About 20 women, men and children participated in a small women’s march between 10 and 11 a.m. Jan. 18 in Mount Gretna.
We marched, sometimes chanting “This is what democracy looks like” and sometimes singing “This land is my land” or “We shall overcome.”
One sign stated “Hope not Hate.” Another was “Make Our Planet Great Again.” One urged “With liberty and justice for all.” A few favored impeachment, one lamented the negative character of our president, and an old Hillary Clinton sign questioned if rejecting her had yielded a better circumstance. Income inequality was another topic.
Passersby sometimes interacted with our group — tooting, waving, stopping to talk. Two, unfortunately, were quite unpleasant.
A woman in a car belligerently berated one of us after questioning why we marched. A lone man asserted that men are abused; he clearly does not like women and made hateful claims about Hillary Clinton that have been debunked. He doubled back threateningly, declaring that Democrats are evil, despicable people.
Trump’s America seems to be accepting not only lying, conspiracy theories, corruption, obstruction of justice, interference by foreign actors and mob-like tactics, but also nasty, threatening attacks on those with whom they disagree. That is the example he gives us every day.
Alicia Black-Kirby
Manheim