Some people try to defend a woman’s “right” to an abortion by suggesting that denying access to it is the same as the government requiring a person to donate a liver or spleen to another person in need. This was the case in the July 15 letter “An analogy about bodily autonomy.”

What is completely erroneous about this idea is that the government is not forcing women to get pregnant. A woman does still have complete bodily autonomy concerning the right to choose what types of contraceptives to use.

And there are numerous ways to easily, safely and effectively prevent a pregnancy. If a person wants to be sexually active, yet not have the responsibility of a child, they should — no, they need — to take advantage of any of these very easily attainable methods. It is that simple.

In my opinion, there is no reason to justify the taking of another human life for the sake of convenience.

In 2022, it is astonishing that some people seem surprised that pregnancy results from sexual activity. Perhaps, we need to rethink our sex education curriculums? It is far easier, safer (psychologically and physically) and more cost-effective to address pregnancy before it happens than after — yet no one seems to talk about that.

Elisha Bomberger

Eden Township